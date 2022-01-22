Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 450,000 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $479,000.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

