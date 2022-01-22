Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMKRU. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 119.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,141 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 122,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

Shares of TMKRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

