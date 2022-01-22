Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,675,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

