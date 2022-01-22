Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $87,000 Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on INO. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $824.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

