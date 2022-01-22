Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,474 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 234,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 507,391 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ACCO opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

