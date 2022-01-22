Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 14,386 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Agenus were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agenus by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 583,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

