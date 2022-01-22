Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

