Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

