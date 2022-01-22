LuaSwap (LUA) Market Cap Hits $5.13 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and $217,044.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006227 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,122,159 coins and its circulating supply is 135,713,000 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

