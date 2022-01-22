LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 5.2%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.54 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.54 ($0.24). 316,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 223,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.25).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £16.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £6,802.62 ($9,281.78).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.