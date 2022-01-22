LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $305.00 target price on the stock.

LNSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.09) to GBX 310 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised LondonMetric Property from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.33.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

