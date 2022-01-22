Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.29.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LAD opened at $289.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

