Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.29.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:LAD opened at $289.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $2,314,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

