Litecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $113.34 or 0.00312855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.87 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,466,307 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

