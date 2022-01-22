Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 45.8% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 23.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and $3.09 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $3.11 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.09 or 0.06830368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,811.37 or 0.98821766 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,574,879 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

