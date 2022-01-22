Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Limelight Networks updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.01) EPS.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $567.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

