Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Brokerages expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) to announce sales of $6.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.95 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full-year sales of $9.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $10.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.96 million, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $72.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Li-Cycle.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LICY. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

