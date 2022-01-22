LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,960,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

