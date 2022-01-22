Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 43.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

