Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

