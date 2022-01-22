Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of LEE stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a return on equity of 237.32% and a net margin of 2.87%.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
