Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $67.42. Approximately 1,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 616,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

