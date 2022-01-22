L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after acquiring an additional 52,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,650,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $220.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

