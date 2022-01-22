Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Update

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of KYMR opened at $38.04 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock worth $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

