Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Update

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of KYMR opened at $38.04 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
