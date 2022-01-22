Kwikswap Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,125.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $150,148.74 and $1,125.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002274 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

