Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $172,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 63,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.