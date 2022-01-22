KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Shares Down 2.9%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 10,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFVG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.