Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KORE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Kore Group has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile

