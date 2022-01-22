Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,373,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 20,341,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 239.0 days.

OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

