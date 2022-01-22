Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.60 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

