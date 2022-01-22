Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 103.54% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 20,029,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,701,602. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

