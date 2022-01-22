Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $207,033.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $579,850.43 and $207,033.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.72 or 0.06826404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.42 or 1.00170437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

