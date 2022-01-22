King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. King DAG has a total market cap of $21.86 million and $27,904.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045260 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

