Keystone Financial Group Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Keystone Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.99 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.42.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

