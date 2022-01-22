Keystone Financial Group Purchases 1,085 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

VOOV opened at $146.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.29 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16.

