Keystone Financial Group Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after buying an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after buying an additional 431,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

