Keystone Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX opened at $244.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day moving average is $255.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

