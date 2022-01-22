Keystone Financial Group Acquires 8,825 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 148,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $26.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

