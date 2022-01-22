Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

