KeyCorp Trims Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Target Price to $40.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

