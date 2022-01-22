KeyCorp Raises Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $32.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.37.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,830. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

