KeyCorp Increases SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $44.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of SM opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after buying an additional 892,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,700.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 792,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

