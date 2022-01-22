Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

