Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 39,489 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 154.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,489 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

BHC opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

