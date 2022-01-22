Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Gap Down to $13.64

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $13.35. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $980.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.