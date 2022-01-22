KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TTEC were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

