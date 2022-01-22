KBC Group NV Sells 307 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

