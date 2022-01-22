KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

