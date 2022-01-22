KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

