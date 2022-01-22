KBC Group NV Has $349,000 Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 615.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,366.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

