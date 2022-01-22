KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 5,398 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $38,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $2,359,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $56.21 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

